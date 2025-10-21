Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is embarking on a high-profile three-nation Gulf tour from Tuesday, signalling Ankara’s ambition to deepen economic and strategic footprint in the region at a time of shifting regional dynamics.

Beginning in Kuwait, the trip will take president Erdogan to Qatar and Oman on October 22 and 23.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on X that the visits will focus on reviewing bilateral relations and exploring ways to further strengthen cooperation.

Besides discussions on regional and international developments, various bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the president's visit along with the high–level delegation.

President Erdogan is set to meet with the Emir of Kuwait in the capital, Kuwait City, on the first leg of his tour.

The second stop of his Gulf tour will be Qatar. In Doha, Erdogan will hold talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday.

The meeting will address a wide range of issues, from bilateral relations to regional matters. The ceasefire process in Gaza and the reconstruction of the region will be at the top of the agenda.

On Thursday, Erdogan will travel to Oman, the final stop of his Gulf visit. In Muscat, he will meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for bilateral discussions. Alongside economic cooperation, regional developments will also be reviewed.

According to officials, the agenda will include strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, defence, and emerging technologies, while also addressing pressing security concerns.

“These visits are not only about economic cooperation,” says Professor Oktay Tanrisever from Middle East Technical University in Ankara and a scholar in international relations.

“They are also meant to highlight Türkiye’s commitment to regional security, particularly after Israel’s attack on Doha and amid efforts to rebuild Gaza and Syria,” Tanrisever tells TRTWorld.

Balancing security and economics

President Erdogan’s tour comes against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire in Gaza and efforts to rebuild Syria after the fall of the Assad regime.

Analysts suggest that Türkiye is positioning itself as both a security guarantor and a reconstruction partner.

Associate professor Suay Nilhan Acikalin from Haci Bayram Veli University in Ankara, tells TRT World that the sustainability of the ceasefire would be central to discussions.

At the same time, she emphasises that the Gulf visits offer “a platform for Türkiye to expand cooperation across a wide spectrum, from energy to artificial intelligence.”