A massive fire has devastated Dhaka’s largest slum, destroying about 1,500 homes and leaving thousands of residents homeless, according to Bangladeshi fire service officials.

The fire broke out on Tuesday night in the Korail slum, which borders the capital’s upscale Gulshan and Banani neighbourhoods.

Nineteen firefighting units brought the blaze under control after five hours, and officials said the flames were fully extinguished by Wednesday morning.

No casualties were immediately reported.

Congested access routes and highly flammable construction materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told reporters at the scene.