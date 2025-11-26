ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Massive slum fire in Dhaka's Korail destroys 1,500 homes
Korail, home to an estimated 10,000 houses, has suffered multiple fires in recent years, including major blazes in February, March, and December last year.
Massive slum fire in Dhaka's Korail destroys 1,500 homes
Flames engulf shanties after a fire broke out in Korail, one of Bangladesh's largest and most crowded slums, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 25 2025. / Reuters
November 26, 2025

A massive fire has devastated Dhaka’s largest slum, destroying about 1,500 homes and leaving thousands of residents homeless, according to Bangladeshi fire service officials.

The fire broke out on Tuesday night in the Korail slum, which borders the capital’s upscale Gulshan and Banani neighbourhoods.

Nineteen firefighting units brought the blaze under control after five hours, and officials said the flames were fully extinguished by Wednesday morning.

No casualties were immediately reported.

Congested access routes and highly flammable construction materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told reporters at the scene.

RelatedTRT World - Deadly fire at perfume warehouse kills six in northwestern Türkiye
RECOMMENDED

He said investigators would determine the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire but noted hazardous conditions throughout the settlement.

“While extinguishing the fire, it was found that there are electric wires everywhere, and there are gas cylinders in every house — conditions that accelerate fires,” he said, warning that the winter season typically sees an increase in such incidents.

Korail, home to an estimated 10,000 houses across roughly 90 acres, has suffered multiple fires in recent years, including major blazes in February, March, and December last year.

Interim government head Muhammad Yunus expressed deep concern over the destruction, offering condolences to affected families.

He said authorities would provide all necessary assistance for rehabilitation and ordered a full investigation into the blaze and stronger measures to prevent future incidents.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance