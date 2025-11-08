TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Deadly fire at perfume warehouse kills six in northwestern Türkiye
Authorities in Kocaeli are investigating a warehouse fire that killed six people and injured one in the Dilovasi district.
Deadly fire at perfume warehouse kills six in northwestern Türkiye
The cause of the Kocaeli warehouse fire remains unknown. / AA
November 8, 2025

A fire that broke out in a perfume warehouse in Dilovasi district of Türkiye's northwestern Kocaeli province on Saturday killed six people, according to the provincial governor.

Kocaeli Governor Ilhami Aktas told Anadolu that the fire had been extinguished.

The provincial governorate said in a statement that one person was injured in the fire. It added that efforts are underway to cool down the warehouse fire after it was extinguished.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, firefighters were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of a fire, and they extinguished it.

Aktas expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the fire.

Meanwhile, the reasons for the fire's eruption remain unknown. However, an investigation has begun to determine the cause of the fire.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida