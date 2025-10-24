Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to pursue an “aggressive” fiscal policy to spur growth and strengthen national security, outlining her economic and defence priorities in her first policy speech to parliament on Friday, Kyodo News reported.

Takaichi said her government would take bold measures to stimulate domestic demand and shield households from global economic volatility.

She also announced that Japan would raise defence spending to 2 percent of GDP two years ahead of schedule, accelerating the country’s biggest military expansion in decades.

During her address, opposition lawmakers repeatedly interrupted her remarks, while members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and her supporters applauded her vision. Takaichi, elected on Tuesday, is Japan’s first female prime minister.

Inflation pressures add to economic challenges