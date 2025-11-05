Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari has offered to "expand" defence cooperation with Qatar, as he met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

Zardari on Wednesday offered to expand collaboration in defence and defence production, to which Al Thani responded positively, saying he would instruct the relevant authorities to initiate discussions immediately, according to an official statement from Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party.

Al Thani, while expressing satisfaction at Islamabad's recent defence agreement with Saudi Arabia, said it "should have happened earlier."

Pakistan holds "a unique position" as a country that has strategic ties with China and Western countries as well as the Gulf nations simultaneously, he was quoted as saying.

The two sides also discussed enhancing collaboration in agriculture and food security and reaffirmed "the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar".

Zardari hailed Doha's "growing global role as a centre of dialogue and humanitarian diplomacy” and paid tribute to Al Thani’s leadership in advocating a ceasefire and humanitarian relief for the people of Gaza, which was reached last month.

Zardari also welcomed Qatar's enhanced investment in Pakistan and expressed the expectation that the bilateral collaboration would continue to grow.

The Pakistani head of state also "lauded Qatar’s role in the Doha talks on Afghanistan," according to a statement by his office on X.