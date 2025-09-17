Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a formal mutual defence pact, Pakistani state television said on Wednesday.

The enhanced defence ties come as Gulf Arab states grow increasingly wary about the reliability of the United States as their longstanding security guarantor.

Israel's attack on Qatar last week heightened those concerns.

"This agreement is a culmination of years of discussions. This is not a response to specific countries or specific events but an institutionalisation of longstanding and deep cooperation between our two countries," a senior Saudi official told Reuters when asked about its timing.

The pact could shift the strategic calculus in a complex region.

The senior Saudi official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the need to balance relations with Pakistan's rival, India, also a nuclear power.

"Our relationship with India is more robust than it has ever been. We will continue to grow this relationship and seek to contribute to regional peace in whichever way we can."

Asked whether Pakistan would be obliged to provide Saudi Arabia with a nuclear umbrella under the pact, the official said, "This is a comprehensive defensive agreement that encompasses all military means."

Pakistani state television showed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embracing after signing the agreement.