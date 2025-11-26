WAR ON GAZA
China calls for lasting Gaza ceasefire, urges firmer international action against further escalation
President Xi says Gaza’s post-war governance and reconstruction must follow the principle of “Palestinians governing Palestine,” respecting the will of the Palestinian people.
Xi reaffirmed that the two-state solution remains the fundamental path to achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace. / AP
November 26, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and urged the international community to step up efforts to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

In his congratulatory message to a UN meeting held on Tuesday to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, Xi said the Palestinian issue lies at the heart of the Middle East conflict, affecting international fairness, justice and regional stability, according to the Xinhua news agency.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights," he said.

Xi stressed that the crisis in Gaza demands “more proactive steps” by the international community to prevent further escalation and ensure that violence does not resurface.

“Palestinians should govern Palestine”

He added that post-conflict governance and reconstruction in Gaza should be carried out under the principle of "Palestinians governing Palestine," with full respect for the will of the Palestinian people and due regard for the legitimate concerns of countries in the region.

Underscoring the need for long-term solutions, Xi reaffirmed that the two-state solution remains the fundamental path to achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace.

He stressed the urgency of swiftly improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people and said the Palestinian issue is also a test of the effectiveness of the global governance system.

He called on nations to confront the root causes of the Palestinian issue, shoulder responsibility, take strong actions, correct historical injustices and uphold fairness and justice.

