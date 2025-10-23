WAR ON GAZA
China calls on Israel to act on ICJ ruling, work with UN for Gaza relief
China demands global action to ensure Israel allows humanitarian aid to Palestinians in line with the International Court of Justice advisory opinion.
China urges urgent international action to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. [File photo] / AA
October 23, 2025

China urged the international community on Thursday to “follow the guidance” of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to ease the humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinians.

The ICJ advisory opinion has “made clear that Israel is under obligations to work with the UN and other agencies to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in the occupied Palestinian territory,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

“I hope the international community will follow the guidance of the ICJ’s opinion document, ease the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people and work relentlessly for the early fall just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question,” he added.

Beijing’s statements came after the world court ruled on Wednesday that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches Gaza.

Citing China’s submission before the ICJ in the case, Guo said the top UN court’s clarification “is a response to the concerns and expectations of the international community.”

“We will continue to play a constructive role in affairs related to international law and take concrete actions to uphold international fairness and justice and promote the progress of international rule of law,” he said.

“China's position on the Palestinian question is consistent and clear. We always uphold fairness and justice and firmly support the just cause of the Palestinian people,” said the spokesman.

RECOMMENDED

UN chief welcomes ICJ’s ruling

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the ICJ’s judgement on Israel, saying it “reaffirmed several fundamental obligations under international law.”

He “strongly urges Israel to comply with its obligations in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Guterres emphasised that all parties must respect international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law.

The UN chief promised to “promptly transmit the Advisory Opinion to the General Assembly,” allowing it to decide any further action.

The UN will continue humanitarian aid in Gaza, Guterres said, noting the ICJ’s advisory “will be decisive to improve the tragic situation.”

The Secretary-General reiterated the call for a two-state solution, envisioning Israel and Palestine “living side by side in peace and security.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
