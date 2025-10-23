WAR ON GAZA
UN chief urges Israel to heed ICJ ruling on legal duties in occupied Palestinian territories
‘The impact of this opinion will be decisive to improve the tragic situation in Gaza,’ says Antonio Guterres.
October 23, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed on Wednesday the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) latest clarification on Israel's legal obligations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The Secretary-General welcomes the Advisory Opinion issued today by the International Court of Justice, which reaffirmed several fundamental obligations of Israel under international law,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres “strongly urges Israel to comply with its obligations in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations and other humanitarian actors in the Occupied Palestinian Territory in accordance with the Advisory Opinion,” Dujarric said.

The UN chief continues to emphasise that all parties must comply with their obligations under international law at all times, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, he added.

Dujarric said the secretary-general will “promptly transmit the Advisory Opinion to the General Assembly, which had requested the Court's advice,” adding that it is for the General Assembly to decide on any further action it may wish to take on this matter.

“The United Nations will continue to deliver humanitarian relief to the population in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The impact of this opinion will be decisive to improve the tragic situation in Gaza,” he added.

Guterres reiterated his appeal to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, leading to a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within their secure and recognised borders on the basis of pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states – in line with international law, UN resolutions and other relevant agreements.

The remarks came after the ICJ ruled earlier on Wednesday that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches Gaza.

