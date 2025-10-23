UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed on Wednesday the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) latest clarification on Israel's legal obligations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The Secretary-General welcomes the Advisory Opinion issued today by the International Court of Justice, which reaffirmed several fundamental obligations of Israel under international law,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres “strongly urges Israel to comply with its obligations in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations and other humanitarian actors in the Occupied Palestinian Territory in accordance with the Advisory Opinion,” Dujarric said.

Related TRT World - US vice president urges Netanyahu to give Gaza ceasefire ‘a chance’

The UN chief continues to emphasise that all parties must comply with their obligations under international law at all times, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, he added.

Dujarric said the secretary-general will “promptly transmit the Advisory Opinion to the General Assembly, which had requested the Court's advice,” adding that it is for the General Assembly to decide on any further action it may wish to take on this matter.