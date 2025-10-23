WAR ON GAZA
US vice president urges Netanyahu to give Gaza ceasefire ‘a chance’
Israeli prime minister expresses openness to Vance’s call to maintain Gaza ceasefire and advance next steps of agreement, sources say.
US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in West Jerusalem, Wednesday, October 22, 2025. / AP
October 23, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance reportedly asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give the Gaza ceasefire agreement "a chance."

Israel’s Channel 12 cited both US and Israeli officials in its report, saying that during his meeting with Netanyahu, Vance said: "Give the deal a chance and give us time to make things happen.”

Netanyahu replied to Vance that he is willing to give the agreement a chance.

“I also want to see the agreement succeed,” he told him, according to officials familiar with the details of the conversation.

An American official who took part in the meeting said that Netanyahu showed openness to Vance’s messages about the need to maintain the ceasefire and move forward with implementing the next stages of the agreement.

An official also said that the US administration is trying to recruit economic, military and diplomatic support from Arab states for the international force that is supposed to be established and deployed in Gaza, as well as for a peace council that is expected to raise funds for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Vance, who is on an official visit to Israel, met Netanyahu on Wednesday in West Jerusalem.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
