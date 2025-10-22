WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UN rights expert decries 'double standards' after US sanctions ICC judges over Israel
Margaret Satterthwaite says threats and sanctions against the International Criminal Court "promote a culture of impunity" and undermine international law.
UN rights expert decries 'double standards' after US sanctions ICC judges over Israel
UN rapporteur Margaret Satterthwaite says punishing ICC officials for pursuing Israeli war crimes cases threatens global justice and the rule of law. / AP
October 22, 2025

A UN human rights expert has urged an end to double standards against the International Criminal Court (ICC), whose judges have been sanctioned by the US after issuing arrest warrants for Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in besieged Gaza.

"If every person is equal before the law, the actions of the ICC demonstrate that the same is true for both victims and alleged perpetrators," said Margaret Satterthwaite, UN special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, speaking to reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

"It’s time to end the double standards — international justice exists or it does not."

Satterthwaite said threats and sanctions against the ICC "promote a culture of impunity" and interfere with freedom of expression and the work of human rights defenders, calling such actions "incompatible with international law."

"I want to call on all states very clearly to respect the court's independence as a judicial institution and protect the independence and impartiality of all those who work there," she added.

The US imposed sanctions in August on four ICC officials, including a judge who approved the warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

In February, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order placing financial and visa restrictions on ICC staff and anyone assisting investigations into war crimes by the US and its allies, including Israel.

RelatedTRT World - Trump sanctions ICC over arrest warrant against ally Netanyahu
RECOMMENDED

Israel obliged to allow aid into Gaza

Earlier today, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches Palestine's Gaza.

In its detailed opinion on Wednesday, the world court underscored that Israel, as the occupying power, carries an unconditional duty to ensure the local population’s basic needs are met.

It found that the population of Gaza has been "inadequately" supplied within the meaning of Article 59 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and that Israel must therefore permit and assist humanitarian relief operations.

The court said Israel severely restricted the entry of aid and even blocked the delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies starting on March 2, allowing only limited amounts to resume as of May 19.

RelatedTRT World - ICJ: Israel obliged to allow aid into Gaza, not use starvation as war weapon


SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders