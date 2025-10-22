WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
ICJ: Israel obliged to allow aid into Gaza, not use starvation as weapon of war
The wide-ranging ICJ ruling came as aid groups are scrambling to scale up much-needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza amid ceasefire.
ICJ: Israel obliged to allow aid into Gaza, not use starvation as weapon of war
World court delivers opinion on Israel's obligations in occupied territories / Reuters
October 22, 2025

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches Palestine's Gaza.

In its detailed opinion on Wednesday, the world court underscored that Israel, as the occupying power, carries an unconditional duty to ensure the local population’s basic needs are met.

It found that the population of Gaza has been "inadequately" supplied within the meaning of Article 59 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and that Israel must therefore permit and assist humanitarian relief operations.

The court said Israel severely restricted the entry of aid and even blocked the delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies starting this March 2, allowing only limited amounts to resume as of May 19.

It also found no evidence of discrimination in the UNRWA’s distribution of aid based on nationality, race, religion, or political opinion.

"The occupying power may never invoke reasons of security to justify the general suspension of all humanitarian activities in occupied territory," the court said, reiterating that Israel’s obligation to facilitate aid is “unconditional.”

RECOMMENDED

It reaffirmed that the law of occupation applies alongside international humanitarian law governing hostilities, and that Israel must comply with both sets of obligations.

While noting that its opinion focuses on identifying Israel’s legal obligations rather than determining the consequences of any violations, the court stressed that Israel remains bound under international law to respect, protect, and fulfill the human rights of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

"Israel, as an occupying power, is not entitled to sovereignty over or to exercise sovereign powers in any part of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem,” the court said.

It also reiterated Israel’s obligation not to use starvation of the civilian population as a method of warfare.

SOURCE:AFP, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets