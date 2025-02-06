US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order slapping sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) for "baseless" investigations targeting America and its close ally Israel, the White House said.

Trump's order said the court in The Hague had "abused its power" by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who held talks with the US president on Tuesday.

The order also said the tribunal had engaged in "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel," referring to ICC investigations into alleged war crimes by US service members in Afghanistan and Israeli troops in Gaza.

The US president ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court's investigations.

The sanctions are a show of support after Netanyahu's visit to the White House, during which Trump unveiled a plan for the US to occupy and "take over" Gaza and ethnically cleanse Palestinians to other Middle Eastern countries.

"This is a way of showing again that this administration is a close ally with the Israeli Prime Minister and with Israel as a whole," said TRT World'sCraig Boswell reporting from Washington, DC.

"The signing of this executive order comes as Netanyahu remains in Washington and has extended his trip now into the weekend," Boswell added.

Related Can US sanctions against ICC derail probe into Israel’s war crimes?

Crimes against humanity and war crimes

Neither the United States nor Israel are members of the court.