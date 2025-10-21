Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv will not accept any away fan tickets for their Europa League match at Aston Villa next month, even if local authorities reverse the decision to ban their supporters, they said.

The ban on Monday followed safety concerns raised by British Police, who cited potential protests outside Villa Park, following demonstrations at Israel's recent World Cup qualifiers in Oslo, Norway and Udine, Italy.

"Aston Villa can confirm the club has been informed that no away fans may attend the UEFA Europa League match with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday, November 6, following an instruction from the Safety Advisory Group (SAG)," Aston Villa said in its statement last week.

Maccabi Tel Aviv said that it will refuse any allocation offered on behalf of away fans.

"From hard lessons learned we have taken the decision to decline any allocation offered on behalf of away fans and our decision should be understood in that context," Maccabi said in a statement.

West Midlands Police described the match as high risk, citing past incidents, including violent confrontations involving Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters ahead of a November 2024 game in Amsterdam.

Troublesome fans

Israeli fans attending away games across Europe have increasingly been problematic, especially since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza, due to their aggressive antics and entitled behaviour.

In September, the Netherlands' capital, Amsterdam, barred Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from entering the city if they were deemed to contribute to "occupation or racism."