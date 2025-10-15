WAR ON GAZA
Police target Pro-Palestine activists ahead of Italy–Israel FIFA World Cup qualifier
Thousands march in Udine, urging FIFA to ban Israel from international football as protests turn tense ahead of Italy’s 3-0 victory in the World Cup qualifier.
Protesters demanded that FIFA suspend Israel from international competitions, as it did with Russia following the start of its war in Ukraine in 2022. / Reuters
October 15, 2025

Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualifier with Israel was preceded by clashes between some pro-Palestinian demonstrators and police, as thousands of others marched peacefully through the northeastern city of Udine to protest the match being played.

Around 10,000 demonstrators joined the rally, despite a Gaza ceasefire agreement signed on Monday and a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

Police targeted a group of protestors with water cannon and tear gas.

Authorities deployed more than 1,000 police officers and army personnel, with helicopters and drones monitoring the area.

Demonstrators were kept several kilometres from the Bluenergy Stadium, where Italy defeated Israel 3-0 in their Group I fixture.

"It’s pointless hiding it. Today was not easy, neither for us nor for you," Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso told reporters after the match.

"There were many days when we thought there might be a possibility we wouldn’t even play. We came here knowing it wouldn’t be a party atmosphere."

Demands to suspend Israel

Police checkpoints, concrete barriers and metal detectors were installed around the stadium to prevent unrest.

The march began peacefully, with chants of "Free Palestine" and banners reading "Show Israel the red card," but ended in scuffles.

Protesters demanded that FIFA suspend Israel from international competitions, as it did with Russia following the start of its war in Ukraine in 2022.

Inside the stadium, sections of the 10,000-strong crowd booed the Israeli anthem before applause drowned them out.

