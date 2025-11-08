A group of activists chained themselves to railway tracks at the Port of Hamburg in Germany to protest the government's arms exports to Israel and draw attention to genocide in Gaza.

Around 40 demonstrators took part in the action on Friday, blocking the rail line between the Eurogate and Burchardkai container terminals.

The group prevented freight transport by occupying the tracks for several hours.

Jule Fink, a spokesperson for the activists' group, said they took part in civil disobedience to show solidarity with Palestine.