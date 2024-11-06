Germany has approved a sevenfold increase in military exports to Israel in the past three months, securing its role as Israel's most supportive European military ally.

But as the war continues, many critics question why Berlin still views Israel as a key partner, even as it massacres tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Understanding the answer requires revisiting a complex and controversial history, one rooted in the historical aftermath of the Holocaust that reflects a perceived moral responsibility to ensure Israel's security.

However, echoing French philosopher Voltaire's observation about the Holy Roman Empire being neither holy, nor Roman, nor an empire, one could argue that Germany's military commitment to Israel - amid allegations of genocide in Gaza - is neither moral nor legal. It also does not enhance anyone's security.

In the past year, Germany approved arms exports to Israel totaling $363.5 million, a tenfold increase from 2022. This constituted 47 percent of Israel's total conventional arms imports, making Germany the largest European arms exporter to the country and second only to the United States worldwide.

A legal paradox

The atrocities committed during World War II have left a lasting mark on Germany’s conscience, driving its commitment to ensure the safety of Jewish people and Israel's security.

This moral obligation has shaped German foreign policy, leading to strong diplomatic, financial, and military backing for Israel. However, this unconditional support increasingly contradicts Germany's legal obligations, drawing growing criticism.

Germany's unwavering military support for Israel appears to undermine both its commitment to international law, referenced at least 23 times in its National Security Strategy, and its dedication to a liberal, rules-based order - placing the country in a paradoxical position.

Similarly, Germany's War Weapons Control Act mandates that exported arms must not be used to target civilians. Yet it continues to help Israel, whose military has killed more women and children in Gaza over the past year than in any other conflict in the past two decades.

With brazen disregard for Palestinian life, it is not surprising that Germany now faces numerous legal charges. The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights recently announced that it has filed an appeal at the Frankfurt Administrative Court on behalf of a Gaza resident, seeking to halt further arms exports from Germany.

This resident, who lost his wife and daughter in Israeli air strikes, argues that ongoing arms shipments endanger his life and the lives of other civilians, urging Germany to cease these transfers.

Germany has also encountered charges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for allegedly "facilitating the commission of genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza.

Additionally, Berlin is under indirect pressure because of pending genocide allegations against Israel at the ICJ, along with accusations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant of "war crimes and crimes against humanity" at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Such legal challenges have prompted other European countries, including Belgium, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands, to pause or suspend their arms exports. In September, a Dutch court for example ordered the Netherlands to halt all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over concerns about their use in attacks on civilian targets in Gaza.

In contrast to those countries, Berlin has decided to ignore legal challenges and resume significant arms exports to Israel.

To make matters worse for Germany's moral standing, this increase has coincided with Israel's escalations in Gaza and Lebanon in August and September this year.

A paradox of peace and power

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius declared earlier this year, "We must do everything to restore peace in that region as soon as possible."