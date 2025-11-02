Jamaican officials have announced plans to set up multiple field hospitals as it recovers from Hurricane Melissa, with the death toll numbering at least 50 across the Caribbean, and expected to rise.

The island's confirmed deaths remain at 19 as of Saturday, though Health Minister Christopher Tufton told a briefing, "I would imagine it's more... because there are still places that we have had difficulties reaching."

Haiti's Civil Protection department, meanwhile, said at least 31 people have been killed there as a result of the storm.

Melissa tore across Jamaica as a ferocious top-level Category 5 hurricane, the most powerful storm ever recorded on the island, with sustained winds peaking at 185 miles (nearly 300 kilometres) per hour while drenching the country with torrential rain.

Hospitals in western Jamaica were particularly hard-hit, prompting officials to deploy several field hospitals in the coming days to shore up health responses.