Hurricane Melissa slammed into the southern coast of eastern Cuba on Wednesday, hours after causing devastation in neighbouring Jamaica as the strongest-ever cyclone on record to hit the Caribbean island nation.

Melissa was last reported about 95 km west-southwest of Guantanamo, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 195 kph (120 mph), the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said in its latest update.

The powerful storm had weakened to a Category 3 hurricane since it roared ashore near Jamaica's southwestern town of New Hope, packing sustained winds of up to 295 kph (185 mph), according to the Miami-based forecaster. That was well above the minimum around 252 kph (around 157 mph) wind speed of a Category 5 storm, the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale.

In southwestern Jamaica, the parish of St. Elizabeth was left "underwater," an official said, with more than 500,000 residents without power.

"The reports that we have had so far would include damage to hospitals, significant damage to residential property, housing and commercial property as well, and damage to our road infrastructure," Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness said on CNN after the storm had passed.

Holness said the government had not received any confirmed storm-related fatalities, but given the strength of the hurricane and the extent of the damage, "we are expecting that there would be some loss of life."