From his tent in war-torn Gaza, Palestinian journalist Motasem Ahmad Dalloul refuted a smear campaign against him by Israeli authorities.

On Sunday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry claimed that Dalloul was a “fake reporter,” alleging that he was reporting about Gaza affairs from his residence in Poland.

From inside his tent next to the ruins of his destroyed home in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of southern Gaza City, Dalloul told Anadolu that he had not left Gaza throughout the two years of Israeli bombardment and continued to cover Israeli atrocities against civilians in the enclave.

Like many of his fellow journalist, Dalloul had to use an international SIM card to access the internet and communicate with the outside world, as the Israeli army destroyed Gaza’s communications infrastructure, cutting off internet services to wide areas of the enclave for long periods.

He said the SIM card he uses belongs to the company “Plus,” which is owned by a Polish entity, which caused his account on the US social media company X to appear as being based in Poland.

Israeli propoganda

Dalloul emphasised that he has remained in Gaza during Israel’s two-year genocidal war and continued to publish about atrocities committed against his people.

“Israel has historically targeted journalists during its wars on Gaza, terrorising them and attacking their families to obscure the truth and intimidate reporters from publishing about atrocities,” he said.

“Israeli propaganda outlets seized this opportunity to launch a smear campaign against me,” Dalloul said.

The Palestinian journalist has lost his wife and three of his children in Israeli attacks in Gaza. However, he is still determined to continue his work, driven by a “sense of duty” toward his people and cause.

Dalloul has been working for years as an English-language journalist, translating and writing analytical pieces and opinion articles for several Western media outlets, including the London-based Middle East Monitor.

“During the war, I worked with dozens of foreign media outlets from around the world, in the US, South America, and Europe, and conducted dozens of interviews to expose Israeli crimes against Palestinians,” he said.