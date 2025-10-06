The United Nations has expanded its database of companies linked to Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise, listing 158 firms operating in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Most are Israeli companies, but the update also includes major European and American corporations that claim to uphold human rights at home, yet profit from violations abroad.

Last week’s latest update added 68 companies from 11 countries and removed seven. Among those remaining on the list are major travel platforms, including US-based Expedia, Booking Holdings, and Airbnb.

The database also highlights how global firms supply the raw materials, machinery, and technology that help the expansion of illegal settlements.

According to Ayed Ghafry, a Palestinian activist based in North Ramallah, what’s happening now is a foreign–Israeli partnership in colonising Palestinian land.

“These companies divide confiscated land into smaller parcels to sell to settlers and promote commercial housing projects abroad. They operate with heavy machinery such as bulldozers and earthmovers, backed by major international partners (such as heavy-duty machinery brand CAT ),” Ghafry tells TRT World.

“Investors can now go online and reserve homes in illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank, which is a modern repetition of the 1948 Nakba, when Jews were recruited from abroad to settle in Palestine.”

Among the other firms on the list is British heavy-machinery producer JCB . Its bulldozers have become a fixture at demolitions of Palestinian homes and farmland, clearing space for illegal settlements to expand. Rights groups have documented JCB equipment at demolition sites across the occupied West Bank.

From another corner of Europe, Spain’s CAF and Portugal’s Steconfer continue work on the Jerusalem Light Rail, a tramway that connects West Jerusalem to illegal settlements built on annexed land.

The project has been widely condemned for cementing Israeli control over occupied East Jerusalem and normalising illegal settlement integration into Israel’s urban fabric.

Meanwhile, Motorola Solutions , headquartered in the United States, provides the digital infrastructure for the occupation.

Its advanced surveillance systems guard illegal settlement perimeters, track movements, and support the checkpoint regime that fragments Palestinian life. In this way, technology designed for “security” profits from Israel’s control apparatus.

The overall settlement strategy has been decades in the making. Areas once declared “military zones” are now repurposed for illegal settlements, while Palestinians are confined to shrinking enclaves with no possibility of urban growth.

This is a decades-long tactic that pressures Palestinians to leave, disguised as voluntary migration, according to Bassam Bahar, Palestinian lawyer and activist from Abu Dis, occupied East Jerusalem.

“Foreign companies and countries make this possible. Their cement, machines, and investments accelerate settlement growth. Without their support, Israel could not expand at such unprecedented speed,” Bahar tells TRT World.

The human cost of complicity

Since 1948, the establishment and expansion of illegal settlements has been at the core of Israel’s project to seize Palestinian land. What began with the Nakba when more than 750,000 Palestinians were expelled and hundreds of towns and villages were destroyed, continued in the years after, as Zionist leaders openly pursued the strategy of taking over one acre at a time.

The occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza in 1967 marked a turning point, unleashing waves of settlement building across the newly captured territories.