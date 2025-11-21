The Netherlands has begun deploying 300 soldiers and two Patriot air defence systems to Poland to help secure a NATO logistics hub used to channel military aid to Ukraine, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said according to local media on Friday.

The Dutch unit, which started arriving in Poland in recent days, is expected to reach full operational readiness by December 1, with the mission running until June 1, 2026, according to Brekelmans.

Poland’s state news agency PAP reported that Dutch quartermasters have already started preparing the area where the temporary base will operate. System operators are scheduled to arrive next and will take over monitoring Polish airspace around the logistics facility — a key concern amid a recent rash of alleged drone incursions in European countries.

The Netherlands is sending its latest Patriot configuration, equipped with upgraded radar and software.

The system’s PAC-3 interceptors are capable of countering ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, with each interceptor costing around €4 million ($4.6 million).