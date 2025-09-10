A Russian diplomat said on Wednesday that Poland had not given any evidence that the drones shot down in Poland were of Russian origin, Russia's RIA state news agency reported.

"We see the accusations as groundless. No evidence that these drones are of Russian origin has been presented," Andrey Ordash, Russia's charge d'affaires in Poland, was quoted as saying.

Ordash was summoned by Polish authorities, Russian state media reported.

Ordash told RIA Novosti he had been summoned to the foreign ministry for a meeting at 12:00 pm (1000 GMT), emphasising that Warsaw was yet to present evidence that the drones shot down overnight had come from Russia.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki decided earlier to call a meeting of the National Security Council within 48 hours as Poland shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace during a widespread Russian attack in western Ukraine.

"...news that we will have full information about what happened in Poland within 48 hours led me to the decision to convene the National Security Council within 48 hours," Karol Nawrocki said, adding the situation was an unprecedented moment in NATO's and Poland's history.

19 violations, 3 drones shot down: Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the NATO and EU member identified 19 violations of its airspace overnight and shot down at least three "Russian" drones.

"Nineteen violations were identified and precisely tracked... At the moment we have confirmation that three drones were shot down... We have no information suggesting that anyone was injured or died as a result of the Russian action," Tusk told the parliament.

‘Unprecedented' violation

EU chief von der Leyen said Russia had carried out a "reckless and unprecedented" violation of Polish airspace.

"Just today, we have seen a reckless and unprecedented violation of Poland and Europe's airspace by more than 10 Russian Shahid drones," Von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.