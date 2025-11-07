WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Illegal Israeli settler attacks hit highest monthly toll in nearly two decades: UN
In October, the UN recorded "264 settler attacks that caused casualties, property damage or both," says a spokesperson.
Illegal Israeli settler attacks hit highest monthly toll in nearly two decades: UN
UN says illegal Israeli settler attacks hit highest monthly toll in nearly 20 years / Reuters
November 7, 2025

The UN warned about a sharp rise in illegal Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, marking the highest monthly toll in October in nearly two decades.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq reported on Friday that "a sharp rise in settler violence against Palestinians, both in frequency and severity," during a news conference, adding: "Last month, OCHA recorded 264 settler attacks that caused casualties, property damage or both."

He noted: "That's the highest monthly toll in nearly two decades of record keeping, averaging more than eight incidents every single day since 2006."

According to OCHA, more than 9,600 such attacks have been documented, with about 1,500 occurring this year alone — roughly 15 percent of the total, he said.

RelatedTRT World - Illegal Israeli settlers steal olive harvests and destroy trees in south of Hebron

Emphasising the "severe" impact on the humanitarian situation since October 2023, Haq said: "More than 3,200 Palestinians have been displaced due to settler violence and related access restrictions. Entire herding communities have been completely depopulated. People have been killed, hundreds injured, including with live fire, and many more have lost access to their livelihoods."

RECOMMENDED

Haq also cited OCHA data showing that "the number of Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank so far this year has reached 42," meaning "one in every five Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank in 2025 has been a child."

Israeli attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,066 Palestinians and injuring 10,300 others, according to Palestinian figures.

According to the official Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and illegal settlers carried out 766 attacks against Palestinians, their homes, property, and sources of livelihood across the West Bank in October alone.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli settlers' attacks wound 11 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida