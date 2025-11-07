The UN warned about a sharp rise in illegal Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, marking the highest monthly toll in October in nearly two decades.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq reported on Friday that "a sharp rise in settler violence against Palestinians, both in frequency and severity," during a news conference, adding: "Last month, OCHA recorded 264 settler attacks that caused casualties, property damage or both."

He noted: "That's the highest monthly toll in nearly two decades of record keeping, averaging more than eight incidents every single day since 2006."

According to OCHA, more than 9,600 such attacks have been documented, with about 1,500 occurring this year alone — roughly 15 percent of the total, he said.

Emphasising the "severe" impact on the humanitarian situation since October 2023, Haq said: "More than 3,200 Palestinians have been displaced due to settler violence and related access restrictions. Entire herding communities have been completely depopulated. People have been killed, hundreds injured, including with live fire, and many more have lost access to their livelihoods."