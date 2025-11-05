EUROPE
Italian news agency fires reporter for questioning EU on Israel's Gaza reconstruction role
The journalist asked EU chief spokesperson Paula Pinho why Israel shouldn’t bear the cost of rebuilding Gaza, noting the EU insists Russia must pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction.
Chief Spokesperson European Commission, Paula Pinho speaks during the daily press meeting in Brussels, Belgium on January 13, 2025 [FILE]. / AA
November 5, 2025

An Italian journalist has been dismissed from his position after asking a European Commission spokesperson whether Israel should pay for the reconstruction of Gaza, The Intercept news portal has reported.

Gabriele Nunziati, a Brussels-based correspondent for Rome's Nova news agency, said he was informed that his contract would be terminated about a month after he began covering the EU, according to the report on Tuesday.

The decision came shortly after a question he posed during an October 13 press conference went viral online.

Nunziati asked Paula Pinho, the European Commission's chief spokesperson, why Israel should not bear the financial responsibility for rebuilding Palestine’s Gaza, noting that the EU has repeatedly said Russia must pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

‘Technically incorrect’ question

"You've been repeating several times that Russia should pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Do you believe that Israel should pay for the reconstruction of Gaza since they have destroyed almost all its civilian infrastructure?" Nunziati asked.

Pinho replied that it was "an interesting question" but declined to comment.

Two weeks later, on October 27, he received an email from Nova stating that the agency intended to end their collaboration, Nunziati told The Intercept.

Francesco Civita, a spokesperson for Nova, confirmed the termination, saying the question was "technically incorrect" because "Russia invaded a sovereign country unprovoked, whereas Israel was responding to an attack."

Civita argued that Nunziati "failed to grasp the substantial and formal difference in the situations" and that the viral video of his question caused "embarrassment" to the agency after being shared by "Russian and anti-European" media channels.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocide has killed nearly 69,000 people and injured more than 170,000, according to the health officials in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
