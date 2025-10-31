WAR ON GAZA
Gaza deadliest place for journalists in any conflict: UN
A UN official describes the worsening collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system, which continues to struggle to meet the overwhelming needs of the population.
Gaza has been the deadliest place for journalists in any conflict, Stephane Dujarric says. / AP Archive
October 31, 2025

A UN spokesperson has marked the upcoming International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, to be observed on November 2, with a reminder of the dangers faced by journalists worldwide, particularly in Gaza.

"Nearly nine out of 10 journalist killings remain unresolved. Gaza has been the deadliest place for journalists in any conflict," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson to the UN secretary general, told reporters on Friday.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for "independent, impartial" investigations into the killings of journalists, emphasising that “impunity is an assault on press freedom and a threat to democracy itself," Dujarric said.

"When journalists are silenced, we all lose our voice," he said.

At least 248 journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, more than in any other conflict in modern times, according to the UN rights office.

Gaza’s Government Media Office, however, has put the number of Palestinian journalists killed since October 2023 at 256.

Collapse of Gaza’s healthcare

Turning to the latest situation in the Palestinian enclave, Dujarric said humanitarian operations continue despite reports of renewed Israeli air strikes across the besieged enclave.

"According to local sources, these strikes resulted in casualties. We stress again that all parties must refrain from any activities that put civilians, including aid workers, at risk, and remind the Israeli military of its obligations to take constant care to spare them throughout all its military operations," he said.

Dujarric also described the worsening collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system, which continues to struggle to meet the overwhelming needs of the population.

"Gaza's health system continues to face a significant challenge in addressing the immense need faced by people in Gaza," he said.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Dujarric said as of October 7 of this year, more than 1,700 health workers have been killed since the start of the war in 2023.

A ceasefire based on US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan is currently in place.

Israel, however, has violated it multiple times.

SOURCE:AA
