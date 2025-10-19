ASIA PACIFIC
Pakistan launches its first hyperspectral satellite to boost monitoring
Pakistan’s HS-1 hyperspectral satellite launched from China aims to improve the monitoring of land, water, agriculture, and urban development.
HS-1 will support disaster management and urban planning initiatives. [File Photo: Suparco]
October 19, 2025

Pakistan on Sunday launched its first hyperspectral satellite HS-1 from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China.

“The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has achieved a major milestone with the successful launch of Pakistan’s first Hyperspectral Satellite (HS-1) from the Chinese Satellite Launch Centre,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

HS-1 is outfitted with “advanced hyperspectral imaging technology” that allows it to capture data across a wide range of narrow spectral bands, allowing for accurate monitoring and analysis of land usage, vegetation condition, water resources, and urban development.

The satellite is expected to “significantly enhance national capacities” in fields like precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and disaster management.

“In addition, HS-1 will contribute to development initiatives, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by identifying geo-hazard risks and promoting sustainable infrastructure development,” the statement added.

The successful deployment of HS-1 represents a “pivotal step forward in Pakistan’s space program” and reinforces SUPARCO’s dedication to using space technology for national development, it noted.

This milestone also underscores the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and China in the “peaceful exploration of space” and its contributions to socioeconomic development, it also said.

The launch took place at China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, with live coverage of the mission streamed from SUPARCO’s Karachi facility, the space agency said, according to Geo News.

