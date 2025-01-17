Pakistan launched its first home-made observation satellite on Friday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China, Pakistan's space agency said.

The PRSC-EO1 satellite – launched by China's Long March-2D carrier rocket – will boost Pakistan's ability to monitor and manage natural resources, respond to disasters, and improve urban planning and agricultural development, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) said in a statement.

This type of satellite uses electro-optical sensors to collect data and images of the Earth's surface by detecting and measuring reflected sunlight or emitted radiation.

Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi commended the achievement of the launch team. "Today marks another milestone in Pakistan's space journey and space collaboration to advance socio-economic development," Khalil said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Thanks to leadership and professional acumen of SUPARCO, PRSC-EO-1 satellite was successfully launched from Jiuquan in northwestern China today aboard the Long March-2D rocket," he added.