TÜRKİYE
Türkiye offers condolences over deadly nursing home fire in Bosnia
An overnight blaze tore through a retirement facility in Tuzla, leaving multiple dead and several injured, as authorities probe the cause.
The blaze erupted on the seventh floor of the retirement facility late on Monday night, spreading quickly through the building. / AA
November 5, 2025

Türkiye has expressed condolences to Bosnia and Herzegovina after a devastating fire at a nursing home in the city of Tuzla claimed at least 11 lives.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the fire that broke out yesterday (4 November) at a nursing home in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

The blaze erupted on the seventh floor of the retirement facility late Monday night, spreading quickly through the building.

Public broadcaster BHRT reported that 11 residents were killed, while several others — including police officers, firefighters, and medical workers — were injured in rescue efforts.

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before bringing them under control. Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

