Ten people have been killed and around 20 injured in a fire that broke out in a nursing home in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla, the facility said.

"Unfortunately... 10 residents have died, and around 20 were injured" in the blaze that erupted at around 8:45 pm (1945 GMT), the facility said in a statement early on Wednesday.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, according to Bosnian media outlet Federalna TV.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.