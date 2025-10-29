A decision on sending Pakistani troops to Gaza as part of an international stabilisation force under a US-brokered peace agreement is "in process" and has yet to be finalised, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday.

“This thing has to be finalised, (and) it is in process. The government will take a decision after passing through the process, and I don’t want to preempt it,” Asif told Geo News.

He added that the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take the parliament and all institutions into confidence before deciding on the issue.

Under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, a phased ceasefire agreement between Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation, took effect on October 10.