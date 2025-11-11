Gaza’s health ministry has reported 6,000 amputations in the enclave since the start of Israel’s two-year war in October 2023.

A ministry statement on Tuesday said that children account for 25 percent of the total amputations, and women make up 12.7 percent.

“The shortage of medical supplies and assistive devices exacerbates the suffering of the wounded and amputees,” it added.

“These figures reflect the profound humanitarian suffering experienced by thousands of the wounded and their families,” the ministry said, calling for urgent rehabilitation and psychological and social support services, especially for children who now face permanent disabilities at an early age.