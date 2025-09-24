Gaza has become the epicentre of a spiralling humanitarian catastrophe for children, with record numbers of amputations, widespread hunger, and the collapse of education, senior UN and EU officials warned on Wednesday.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said up to 4,000 amputations have been reported in Gaza since Israel’s war began in October 2023, making the enclave home to the highest number of child amputees per capita worldwide.

“The toll on children and childhood is beyond just the physical injury and the spreading hunger,” he said. “Children’s scars are deep and invisible: anxiety, nightmares, aggression, fear. Many are being forced into begging, looting or child labor — a lost childhood.”

‘Children are dying of hunger’

EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib painted an equally grim picture, warning that Palestinian children are dying of hunger, while survivors face lifelong disabilities from malnutrition.

She said famine has already been declared in Gaza City, with 44,000 children acutely malnourished since January — more than 8,000 of them in severe condition. Projections show over 130,000 children under five could be at risk by mid-2026.

“Children are dying of hunger, and those who survive risk living with lifelong disabilities,” Lahbib said, urging the international community to act with “courage and resolve” rather than mere sympathy.