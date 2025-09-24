WAR ON GAZA
Israeli genocide ravages Gaza children; hunger, amputations, trauma soar
According to a report by IRC, nearly three-quarters of families with young children showed visible signs of malnutrition.
Children in Gaza need protection as hunger and injuries surge, IRC data shows. / TRT World
September 24, 2025

Children in Gaza continue to bear the harshest consequences of an Israeli genocide that has ravaged the besieged Palestinian enclave for nearly two years.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has reported a staggering 48 percent increase in cases of children who need protection in recent weeks, revealing an alarming surge in serious injuries, mostly caused by Israeli shrapnel.

The report reveals that 70 percent of children in Gaza are experiencing trouble sleeping, with nearly one in five becoming withdrawn or silent, highlighting the profound psychological impact of Israeli genocide.

The number of amputations is also climbing, with Gaza tragically holding the highest per capita rate of child amputees worldwide.

The data suggests that up to 4,000 children have undergone amputations since October 2023.

“These are children who have lost limbs, who wake up screaming from nightmares, who no longer feel safe even in their own families,” said Ciarán Donnelly, IRC’s Senior Vice President for Crisis, Response, Recovery, and Development.

“Our teams are doing everything possible to support them, but without safe access and basic supplies, their recovery is at risk of stalling completely.”

Beyond physical injuries, children are bearing deep psychological wounds.

Many have lost multiple family members and exhibit symptoms of anxiety, nightmares and fear of abandonment.

Dire situation

The dire situation is worsened by acute hunger. A recent IRC assessment of 469 displaced families across Gaza City, Deir El Balah, and Khan Younis found that one in three children under three had not eaten anything in the preceding 24 hours.

Nearly three-quarters of families with young children showed visible signs of malnutrition.

Only one percent of households were classified as food secure, forcing families to skip meals, reduce portions, and subsist on minimal.

“These findings reflect a humanitarian emergency that continues to escalate,” said Faten Tarawa, IRC’s Child Protection Manager for the occupied Palestinian territories, based in Gaza.

“Yet, despite these unbearable conditions, we witness daily the strength and determination of children eager to reclaim a semblance of normal childhood in our safe spaces.”

Prosthetic limbs and rehabilitation services are in short supply. Trauma therapy is nearly nonexistent. Humanitarian aid and essential supplies continue to be blocked due to the the stringent Israeli blockade.

The IRC urgently seeks unimpeded humanitarian access to deliver life-saving protection, food, and care to Gaza’s children.

