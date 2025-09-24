Children in Gaza continue to bear the harshest consequences of an Israeli genocide that has ravaged the besieged Palestinian enclave for nearly two years.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has reported a staggering 48 percent increase in cases of children who need protection in recent weeks, revealing an alarming surge in serious injuries, mostly caused by Israeli shrapnel.

The report reveals that 70 percent of children in Gaza are experiencing trouble sleeping, with nearly one in five becoming withdrawn or silent, highlighting the profound psychological impact of Israeli genocide.

The number of amputations is also climbing, with Gaza tragically holding the highest per capita rate of child amputees worldwide.

The data suggests that up to 4,000 children have undergone amputations since October 2023.

“These are children who have lost limbs, who wake up screaming from nightmares, who no longer feel safe even in their own families,” said Ciarán Donnelly, IRC’s Senior Vice President for Crisis, Response, Recovery, and Development.

“Our teams are doing everything possible to support them, but without safe access and basic supplies, their recovery is at risk of stalling completely.”

Beyond physical injuries, children are bearing deep psychological wounds.

Many have lost multiple family members and exhibit symptoms of anxiety, nightmares and fear of abandonment.

Dire situation