An Israeli investigation found that the country’s air force had failed to respond to intelligence pointing to plans by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to launch an attack in October 2023, local media reported on Monday.

The findings surfaced days before the release of an official report by the Turgeman Committee, which is examining the broader military and intelligence failures surrounding the events.

According to Israeli Channel 14, the country’s air force monitoring units detected “unusual signals and movements” from drones from Gaza in the hours leading up to the October 7 2023 events, but the information “remained inside the Air Force” and was never passed to the command or the chief of staff of the army.

Operations officers exchanged calls at 2:30 am local time after receiving alerts of “abnormal activity” in Gaza, and some officers were told to prepare, but no field measures were taken. Air Force commander Tomer Bar “remained asleep until 5 am without receiving a single call”, the channel added.

The internal investigation also documented visible transmission signals from Hamas at several locations inside Gaza, detected in real time, but the data “stayed inside the Air Force intelligence system” and triggered no alert level upgrade, the broadcaster said.

Even though the data raised the Israeli army’s alert status, emergency orders were not activated, planes and crews were not put on standby, and the forces were “caught in unprecedented dormancy” when the attack began, the channel said.

According to the outlet, the first version of the probe, presented to air force commanders in early 2024, caused “internal shock” because of its direct language about negligence and the evidence it contained of negligence and shortcomings in information transfer, but most of its content was later deleted, and a “cleaner, softer” version was opened.