The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced that 1,205 people were displaced from the cities of Bara and Umm Ruwaba in North Kordofan state, while another 360 fled from Al-Abbasiya and Delami in South Kordofan due to worsening insecurity.

In a statement on Sunday, the IOM said its teams operating under the Displacement Tracking Matrix program estimated that out of those displaced from North Kordofan, 580 fled Bara and 625 left Umm Ruwaba.

It added that the displaced moved to various locations within North Kordofan and to several towns in White Nile state in southern Sudan.

The latest wave of displacements follows a series of earlier movements in North Kordofan, where 36,625 people were displaced between October 26-31, according to the organisation.

In a separate statement, the IOM said 360 people were displaced in South Kordofan state, including 180 from Al-Abbasiya and 180 from Delami, who moved to other areas within the state and to Tandalti in White Nile state.

On Thursday, Sudanese authorities reported casualties from a drone attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Zareba al-Sheikh al-Burai in North Kordofan.

Massacres

Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors Network said the RSF killed 38 civilians in the town of Umm Dam Haj Ahmed in the same state.