At least six civilians have been killed and 24 injured in artillery shelling that targeted a displacement centre in Al Fasher in western Sudan, a Sudanese relief committee has said, accusing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying out the attack.

“Today, the RSF shelled food kitchens in Al Fasher, killing six civilians and injuring more than 24 others,” said the Al Fasher Resistance Coordination, a grassroots committee, in a statement on Tuesday.

“Even the kitchens that served as a refuge for the poor and the hungry did not escape RSF shelling. Pots were left shattered and food scattered on the ground, as if war has been declared on the weak and hungry,” the statement added.

The kitchens -- locally known as Takaya -- are communal facilities that provide meals to residents and displaced people in Al Fasher and other conflict areas run by volunteers and supported by philanthropists and humanitarian organisations.

Related TRT World - Sudan welcomes peace efforts to end war with RSF, rejects foreign interference

Darfur regional governor Minni Arko Minnawi said the targeting of one of the displacement and shelter centres in Al Fasher by the RSF militia represents “a new crime added to its bloody record against unarmed civilians.”