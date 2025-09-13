Sudan has welcomed efforts aimed at ending the war in the country and attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), stressing rejection of any foreign interference in its domestic affairs.

"The government of Sudan welcomes any regional or international efforts to assist in ending the war, halting the terrorist attacks of the (RSF) militia on cities and infrastructure, and lifting the siege on cities so that tragedies and crimes committed against the people of Sudan are not repeated again," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X on Saturday.

The statement came following a joint statement by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the US calling for a "humanitarian truce" in Sudan to enable the swift entry of aid to all parts of the country.

The ministry reiterated rejection of any "international or regional interference that does not respect Sudan's sovereignty, its legitimate institutions, and its right to defend its people and land."