AFRICA
Sudan welcomes peace efforts to end war with RSF, rejects foreign interference
Sudan's remarks comes after joint statement by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the US calling for a humanitarian truce to allow aid to all parts of Sudan.
The RSF and the army have been locked in a brutal power struggle since April 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths. / Reuters
September 13, 2025

Sudan has welcomed efforts aimed at ending the war in the country and attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), stressing rejection of any foreign interference in its domestic affairs.

"The government of Sudan welcomes any regional or international efforts to assist in ending the war, halting the terrorist attacks of the (RSF) militia on cities and infrastructure, and lifting the siege on cities so that tragedies and crimes committed against the people of Sudan are not repeated again," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X on Saturday.

The statement came following a joint statement by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the US calling for a "humanitarian truce" in Sudan to enable the swift entry of aid to all parts of the country.

The ministry reiterated rejection of any "international or regional interference that does not respect Sudan's sovereignty, its legitimate institutions, and its right to defend its people and land."

It regretted the failure of the international community to oblige the RSF "to implement UN Security Council Resolutions 2736 and 1591, lift the siege on the city of El-Fasher, alleviate the suffering of its citizens, including the elderly, women, and children, and allow the passage of relief convoys."

El-Fasher has witnessed intense fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings about the risks of violence in a city that serves as a key humanitarian hub for the five Darfur states.

The RSF and the army have been locked in a brutal power struggle since April 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths and pushing Sudan into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to UN and local figures. However, US-based researchers estimate the actual death toll to be as high as 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
