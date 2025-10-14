TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
UN envoy lauds Türkiye's mediation as tensions ease in Libya
Hanna Tetteh warns that parallel institutions create 'legal uncertainty', but welcomes the elections.
Tetteh welcomed the determination of Libyans to choose their legitimate representatives through democratic means. / AA
October 14, 2025

UN Special Representative for Libya Hanna Tetteh has told the Security Council that tensions have eased in the country, thanks to local and international mediation, as she singled out Türkiye for praise.

"I am pleased to report that tensions have eased thanks to combined mediation efforts by both local and international partners, and I would like to commend the interventions from the Government of Türkiye," Tetteh told the council on Tuesday.

On September 13, mediation efforts by local actors, supported by Türkiye, facilitated the implementation of the understanding between the concerned parties, leading to the withdrawal of forces from civilian areas at the Mitiga Airport, and a handover of detainees to the Attorney General's Office.

"I welcome this progress; however, the situation remains very fragile," Tetteh said.

Electoral progress

Tetteh welcomed the determination of Libyans to "choose their legitimate representatives through democratic means to enable a peaceful transfer of power at the municipal level."

Municipal council elections were held in seven Zawiya area municipalities in August 23, with 16 more municipalities in eastern and southern Libya scheduled to vote on Saturday.

Tetteh drew attention to the institutional fragmentation in the country.

"I cannot emphasise enough the detrimental impact of parallel and competing institutions," she said, noting Libya has two constitutional judicial mechanisms operating separately in the east and west, creating "legal uncertainty" and eroding state institutions.

Roadmap delays

A political roadmap for Libya was presented in August by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), which includes adopting a sound and politically viable electoral framework, uniting institutions, and conducting structured dialogue.

Tetteh noted that as of Tuesday, there has not been sufficient progress on the roadmap and urged "all Libyan leaders" to work on it.

"Libya cannot afford continued delays or disruptions in the completion of the roadmap," said Tetteh.

She said the UN plans to convene structured dialogue sessions in November covering governance, economy, security, and national reconciliation.

Security Council members, including the US, UK, China, Greece, Denmark, and Pakistan, welcomed the September 13 truce and electoral progress while emphasising the necessity of reunifying Libyan institutions, including the government.

