UN Special Representative for Libya Hanna Tetteh has told the Security Council that tensions have eased in the country, thanks to local and international mediation, as she singled out Türkiye for praise.

"I am pleased to report that tensions have eased thanks to combined mediation efforts by both local and international partners, and I would like to commend the interventions from the Government of Türkiye," Tetteh told the council on Tuesday.

On September 13, mediation efforts by local actors, supported by Türkiye, facilitated the implementation of the understanding between the concerned parties, leading to the withdrawal of forces from civilian areas at the Mitiga Airport, and a handover of detainees to the Attorney General's Office.

"I welcome this progress; however, the situation remains very fragile," Tetteh said.

Electoral progress

Tetteh welcomed the determination of Libyans to "choose their legitimate representatives through democratic means to enable a peaceful transfer of power at the municipal level."

Municipal council elections were held in seven Zawiya area municipalities in August 23, with 16 more municipalities in eastern and southern Libya scheduled to vote on Saturday.

Tetteh drew attention to the institutional fragmentation in the country.

"I cannot emphasise enough the detrimental impact of parallel and competing institutions," she said, noting Libya has two constitutional judicial mechanisms operating separately in the east and west, creating "legal uncertainty" and eroding state institutions.