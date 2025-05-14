WORLD
1 min read
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Libyan media says flights were suspended at Mitiga airport due to the clashes, while the Education Ministry suspended classes at schools in the capital.
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Flights and schools were suspended amid the fighting. / AA
May 14, 2025

Armed clashes renewed in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on Wednesday, witnesses said.

The violence erupted between armed groups in Ain Zara, Ras Hassan, and Bin Ashur neighborhoods in the capital, they said.

No information was yet available about injuries.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed concern over the ongoing clashes in Tripoli.

Recommended

"UNSMIL is deeply alarmed by escalating violence in densely populated neighbourhoods of Tripoli for the second night in a row, placing countless civilians at grave risk," it said on X, calling for an "immediate, unconditional" ceasefire in all populated areas.

The clashes first erupted on Monday following the death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, who heads the Stability Support Apparatus affiliated with the Presidential Council.

Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal