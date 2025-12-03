WORLD
China opposes US 'interference' in Venezuela and Latin America, urges diplomacy
Beijing called for diplomacy and cooperation to avoid further destabilising Latin America and the Caribbean.
Beijing criticises US actions in Venezuela and the region. / Reuters
December 3, 2025

China has voiced opposition to “external forces” interfering in Venezuela’s affairs as US military operations across Latin America expand.

“China opposes any action that violates the purposes and principles of the UN charter or infringes on the sovereignty and security of other countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular news conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

Beijing “opposes external forces interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs” under any pretext, he added, urging all parties to jointly keep Latin America and the Caribbean as “a zone of peace” and prevent further escalation of the situation.

The remarks come after months of expanding US military operations across Latin America, deploying Marines, warships, fighter and bomber jets, submarines, and drones amid speculation that Washington could launch an attack on Venezuela.

So far, the US military has carried out 21 attacks on suspected drug-smuggling vessels, resulting in the deaths of at least 83 people whom the administration has described as “narco-terrorists."

US President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered "closed in its entirety" in the latest escalation of tensions between Washington and the South American country.

Is US second strike on Venezuelan boat survivors lawful? Experts say it is 'murder'
