China has voiced opposition to “external forces” interfering in Venezuela’s affairs as US military operations across Latin America expand.

“China opposes any action that violates the purposes and principles of the UN charter or infringes on the sovereignty and security of other countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular news conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

Beijing “opposes external forces interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs” under any pretext, he added, urging all parties to jointly keep Latin America and the Caribbean as “a zone of peace” and prevent further escalation of the situation.

The remarks come after months of expanding US military operations across Latin America, deploying Marines, warships, fighter and bomber jets, submarines, and drones amid speculation that Washington could launch an attack on Venezuela.