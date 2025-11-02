The US carried out another deadly strike on a narco-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced on Saturday.

"Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on another narco-trafficking vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organisation (DTO) in the Caribbean," Hegseth wrote on X.

He noted that the vessel was known by US intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling.

"Three male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed, and no US forces were harmed in this strike," he added.