Türkiye's defence and aviation industry exports jumped 31 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2025 to $6.7 billion, the head of the country's Defence Industries Secretariat said on Tuesday.

With this rise, the share of the defence and aerospace sector in Türkiye's overall exports has climbed to 3.5 per cent, Haluk Gorgun said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He added, "This sustained export success in our sector is the result of the defence industry cooperation activities we carry out around the world.

"We continue these efforts with unflagging determination."