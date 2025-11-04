TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye's defence exports surge 31 percent to $6.7B in first 10 months of 2025
Defence and aviation sector's share of Türkiye's overall exports from January to October is also up to 3.5 per cent.
Türkiye's defence exports surge 31 percent to $6.7B in first 10 months of 2025
Türkiye's defense industry exports jump 31 per cent to $6.7B in first 10 months of year / AA
November 4, 2025

Türkiye's defence and aviation industry exports jumped 31 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2025 to $6.7 billion, the head of the country's Defence Industries Secretariat said on Tuesday.

With this rise, the share of the defence and aerospace sector in Türkiye's overall exports has climbed to 3.5 per cent, Haluk Gorgun said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He added, "This sustained export success in our sector is the result of the defence industry cooperation activities we carry out around the world.

"We continue these efforts with unflagging determination."

RECOMMENDED

During the first 10 months of the year, Türkiye's overall exports amounted to $224.6 billion, up 3.9 per cent year-on-year.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye will not make compromises with its defence industry — vice president

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case