TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye will not make compromises with its defence industry — vice president
Cevdet Yilmaz says Türkiye must be a deterrent force in an increasingly unstable world, stressing that "no matter how right you are, if you are not strong, you cannot live relying on the mercy of others."
Türkiye will not make compromises with its defence industry — vice president
Türkiye will make no compromises with its defence industry, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz says / AA
October 31, 2025

Türkiye will make no compromises whatsoever with its defence industry, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said.

Speaking at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Yilmaz said Türkiye will continue to prioritise the defence industry.

Türkiye must be a deterrent force and further develop its defence industry in a world where NATO members have committed to invest 5 percent of GDP annually on core defence requirements, the European Union has announced its Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme, and where geopolitical risks are rising, he stressed.

He said Türkiye has always been a country that prioritises diplomacy and peace.

RECOMMENDED

"A concrete example of this is that it is a country that has prioritised diplomacy and peace on many issues, from Gaza to Karabakh, from Ukraine to Somalia and Ethiopia," he said.

"But we have also learned this: no matter how right you are, if you are not strong, you cannot live in this world relying on the mercy of others," he added.

"We saw this in Gaza. We will be both strong and right. We must do both, and as the Republic of Türkiye, we will do so."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group