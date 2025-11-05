CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
Putin gears up Russia for nuclear tests after Trump vows resumption
Last week, US President Donald Trump said that he had ordered the Department of Defence to commence immediate nuclear weapons testing.
Putin says Russia had always strictly adhered to its obligations under the CTBT. / Reuters
November 5, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his top officials to draft proposals on possible nuclear weapons testing after US President Donald Trump said last week that the US would resume such tests.

Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had always strictly adhered to its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, but that if the United States or any nuclear power tested such a weapon, then Russia would do so too.

Defence Minister Andrei Belousov told Putin that recent remarks and actions by the United States meant that it was "advisable to prepare for full-scale nuclear tests" immediately.

Belousov said Russia's Arctic testing site at Novaya Zemlya could host such tests at short notice.

"I am instructing the Foreign Ministry, the Defence Ministry, the special services and relevant civilian agencies to do everything possible to collect additional information on the issue, analyse it at the Security Council and make agreed proposals on the possible start of work on the preparation of nuclear weapons tests," Putin said.

He referenced a prior position, stating, "Back in 2023, it was stated that if the US or other states participating in the relevant treaty were to conduct such tests, Russia would also need to take appropriate responsive measures accordingly”.

This follows an October 31 announcement by US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform that he had ordered the Department of Defence to commence immediate nuclear weapons testing.

US President Donald Trump said, “North Korea is not the only country testing nuclear weapons,” claiming that Russia and China are also testing.

The United States last tested in 1992, China and France in 1996, and the Soviet Union in 1990.

Post-Soviet Russia, which inherited the Soviet nuclear arsenal, has never done so.

SOURCE:Reuters, AA
