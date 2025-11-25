US consumer confidence has declined sharply this month, reaching its lowest level since April, as consumers grew gloomier about business and job market conditions, while also fretting about the outlook ahead.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index dropped to 88.7 in November, down from October's 95.5 reading and below analyst expectations.

"All five components of the overall index flagged or remained weak," said The Conference Board's chief economist Dana Peterson on Tuesday.

Consumers were "less sanguine" about their current situations, she added, and "notably more pessimistic about business conditions six months from now."

"Mid-2026 expectations for labour market conditions remained decidedly negative, and expectations for increased household incomes shrank dramatically," Peterson said.