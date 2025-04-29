BIZTECH
2 min read
US consumer confidence plunges to nearly five-year low
US consumer spending also likely slowed down considerably, hampered by still-high inflation as well as worries about the impact of tariffs on the economy.
US consumer confidence plunges to nearly five-year low
US consumer confidence plunges / AP
April 29, 2025

US consumer confidence has plunged to a nearly five-year low in March as growing concerns over tariffs weighed on the economic outlook.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped 7.9 points to 86.0 this month, the lowest reading since May 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index sliding to 87.5.

The Present Situation Index, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labour market conditions, fell 0.9 point to 133.5.

The Expectations Index, based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business, and labour market conditions, slid 12.5 points to 54.4 – the lowest level since October 2011 and well below the threshold of 80 that usually signals a recession ahead.

"Consumer confidence declined for a fifth consecutive month in April, falling to levels not seen since the onset of the COVID pandemic," said Stephanie Guichard, Senior Economist, Global Indicators at The Conference Board.

Impact of tariffs

Recommended

The government is expected to report on Wednesday that economic growth braked sharply in the first quarter, amid a surge in imports as businesses raced to bring in goods to avoid higher costs from duties.

Consumer spending also likely slowed down considerably, hampered by still-high inflation as well as worries about the impact of tariffs on the economy, which prompted some households to cut back on consumption to preserve savings.

Gross domestic product likely increased at a 0.3 percent annualised rate in the January-March quarter, which would be the weakest since the second quarter of 2022, a Reuters survey showed.

Risks are tilted to the downside. The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP declining at a 0.4 percent rate after adjusting for imports and exports of gold.

The economy grew at a 2.4 percent pace in the fourth quarter.

Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent