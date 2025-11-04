The US senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, Massad Boulos, has said that efforts are ongoing to reach a humanitarian truce in Sudan, as the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to an initial plan in principle.

“Both parties have agreed in principle, and we have not recorded any initial objection from either side. We are now focusing on the fine details,” Boulos said on Monday in a statement carried by the Sudan Tribune outlet.

The US adviser said that the current initiative, which aims to reach a mutual understanding for a complete ceasefire and a post-truce phase in Sudan, came within the framework that was agreed upon by the International Quad in Washington in September.

On September 12th, the international Quad of the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) called for a three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan to enable the delivery of emergency aid to all areas as a step toward a permanent ceasefire.

Humanitarian response first

The US-led committee also suggested launching a 9-month transition process following the initial humanitarian truce to establish an independent, civilian-led government in Sudan.

Boulos noted that no direct or indirect negotiations are currently underway between the RSF and the Sudanese army, but a separate communication led by the US navigates the process.

He described the humanitarian situation in Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, as “very urgent and painful,” affirming Washington’s condemnations of the atrocities targeting civilians in the city.

On October 26, the RSF captured the city of Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.