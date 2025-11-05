Millions of Americans have turned to food banks and relatives as the ongoing government shutdown, the longest in US history, delays payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which supports nearly 42 million people nationwide.

The delays have left households struggling to put food on the table, marking the first major lapse in SNAP’s six-decade history.

In the meantime, recipients are carefully managing already tight budgets, turning to food pantries, and making sacrifices to try to weather the turbulence.

About 80 percent of SNAP households include either a child, an elderly person or someone with a disability, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The US administration has said it will comply with a federal court order to issue partial benefits this month, but warned that the money could take weeks to reach recipients.

Related TRT World - Judges order federal government to use contingency funds for SNAP food aid payments during shutdown

Suffering deepens

When Daletia Chung of Montgomery County, Maryland, learned her November food benefits would be delayed, she immediately made a plan with extended family to share meals and groceries so she could feed herself and her child.

But she cannot rely on them forever, she said after collecting a basket of groceries from the Manna Food Center in Silver Spring.

"If I don't receive any (benefits) in two weeks, then I'm going to wonder, what are the options?" Chung said.

Others are making similar sacrifices.