Germany pushes for EU deal to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine
Foreign Minister Wadephul says Germany understands Belgium's concerns but believes solution can be found if all EU members are prepared to take responsibility together.
Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Berlin is continuing its diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement at this month's EU leaders summit. / Reuters
December 3, 2025

Germany has renewed its call for EU member states to agree on using frozen Russian assets to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Berlin is continuing its diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement at this month's EU leaders summit on using immobilised Russian assets.

"This must be done on a secure legal basis. The European Commission is working on this and will present its proposals. We support this and take Belgium's concerns seriously. They are justified, but the issue can be resolved," the minister said.

"It can be resolved if we are prepared to take responsibility together. Germany is ready to do so and encourages all other EU member states to do the same. I am very confident that the chancellor's proposal will ultimately prevail," Wadephul added.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's proposal, first outlined in September, envisages providing Ukraine with a €140 billion ($163 billion) loan backed by frozen Russian assets. According to Berlin, the plan aims to strengthen Kiev's military capabilities and bring Moscow to the negotiating table.

However, Belgium – which hosts the European financial body holding the frozen assets – has raised various objections.

The Belgian government fears it may face legal problems and bear the financial liability alone. It has insisted that all EU member states must share the financial and legal risks of this proposal.

On Wednesday, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot reiterated the country's concerns about the EU plan. "We have the frustrating feeling of not being heard – our concerns are being downplayed.

The text the European Commission will table today does not address our concerns satisfactorily," Prevot told reporters.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
