Germany has renewed its call for EU member states to agree on using frozen Russian assets to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Berlin is continuing its diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement at this month's EU leaders summit on using immobilised Russian assets.

"This must be done on a secure legal basis. The European Commission is working on this and will present its proposals. We support this and take Belgium's concerns seriously. They are justified, but the issue can be resolved," the minister said.

"It can be resolved if we are prepared to take responsibility together. Germany is ready to do so and encourages all other EU member states to do the same. I am very confident that the chancellor's proposal will ultimately prevail," Wadephul added.